Tina Ciotti, Lead Marshmallowist at The Fancy Marshmallow Co., joined Studio 512 to talk about the store’s Barbie-themed weekend, July 21st and 22nd!

Tina has created lots of fun treats to celebrate the summer smash hit movie, including:

6pc Barbie Marshmallow Share Box : “Celebrate your love for Barbie with our 6-piece marshmallow box, featuring flavors inspired by Barbie’s world: cotton candy blue, bubble gum pink, and lemonade yellow, a delightful treat for all Barbie lovers to enjoy.”

Barbie Float Drink : "Quench your thirst with our refreshing Barbie Movie Float Drink made with pink Italian soda, adorned with whipped marshmallow cream and pink sprinkles, creating a refreshing and whimsical beverage that will transport you to Barbie's world."

Barbie Marshmallow Donut Pool Floats: "Dive into sweetness with our Barbie-themed marshmallow shaped like adorable donut pool floats, available in a variety of flavors and colors, adding a playful twist to your treat and bringing the joy of summer to your taste buds. (4 donuts per box)"

Barbie Mallow Cut Out: "Experience the sweetness of our Barbie-themed marshmallows, shaped like Barbie herself and embellished with vibrant Barbie colors, creating a handheld and fun treat that will delight fans of all ages."

Tina says, “We are having a Barbie Weekend this Friday and Saturday, with a life-size Barbie box available for customers to take photos in! In August we are taking National S’mores Day to a new level by making it National S’mores week. (August 8th-12th).”

The Fancy Marshmallow Co. is located at 115 South Lakeline Blvd Suite 300, Cedar Park, Texas, 78613, and is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit TheFancyMarshmallowCo.com and follow along on Instagram for new weekly marshmallow flavors!

