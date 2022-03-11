Celebrate Amazing Austin Women In Business During Women’s History Month

It’s Women’s History Month and this past Tuesday was International Women’s Day! Stopping by in celebration of businesses in Austin’s own backyard is award-winning entrepreneur and host of the “Dear FoundHer…” podcast, Lindsay Pinchuk.

Lindsay says, “Over the last two years we’ve seen many women pivot and shift not only taking on the many roles needed to keep their life and their families lives moving in the right direction, but we’ve also seen more women embracing the flexibility the pandemic provided as a vehicle to achieve their own dreams. We have some Texas-based females making history as we speak.”

Cattie Khoury, the founder of Austin-based adaptogenic trail mix company Toodaloo.

“In the midst of quarantine while stress-snacking on junk food, Cattie began experiencing the negative effects of her diet. She noticed she was gorging on snacks like trail mix that were loaded with ingredients she had never heard of. Cattie became fed up with foods that were making people and the planet sick, and decided to do something about it.

“First, she earned a certification in Plant Based Nutrition from Cornell University. Then she began tinkering with various foods and flavors in her kitchen, applying adaptogenic herbs to dehydrated fruits and pairing them with superfoods. Available in four tasty flavors, Toodaloo’s adaptogenic trail mixes are plant-based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and grain-free, and contain zero processed sugars, or refined canola or palm oil.”

Hattie Hill, President and CEO, TD Jakes Foundation

“Hattie paved the way in advising some of the world’s largest brands and Fortune 500 CEOs on why diversity, inclusion and gender equity should be prioritized, and her work over the past 30 years has profoundly impacted the way that many of today’s organizations approach the topic of inclusion. She is spearheading a STEM academy for Black and Brown students education. The foundation is set to expand to 15 cities.”

Karena Dawn, Founder, The Big Silence

“Karena Dawn is a wellness entrepreneur, NYT bestselling author and co-founder of fitness app Tone It Up. Karena recently launched The Big Silence Foundation in honor of her mother, who recently lost her battle with paranoid schizophrenia. The Big Silence is centered around providing resources and tools for those suffering from mental health disorders. This is a foundation devoted to changing the conversation around mental health by providing resources to anyone who needs them.”

Jillian Coburn, Entrepreneur and Avocate, author of “My Ugly Truth”

“Jillian Coburn is an entrepreneur, inventor, writer, outdoors-woman, and mother of three, who is passionately committed to supporting and elevating women who have nowhere to turn and living under the shadows of domestic violence.

“As a survivor, she assists women living with abuse by empowering and teaching them how to get out, heal and build a life they’ve always imagined. Jillian was on a committee where she and her colleagues triumphed, passing Bill 492, allowing victims of Childhood Sexual Abuse to have their day in court against their perpetrators. Her dream is to have all states follow the new trend of eliminating the Statute of Limitations for Childhood Survivors.”

Tara Miko Ballentine from Bright Littles

“I recently featured Bright Littles Convo Cards but now, Tara, their founder, is going to be coming out with a new product, the Bright Littles Conversation Journal. At Bright Littles, they believe that the next generation is THE most important future leaders we have ever had the privilege to raise. We must prepare them to lead with the tools of empathy, kindness, love, compassion, truth, and understanding, and that starts with real conversations.”

Karly Tuckness and Shelley Phillips, Founders of Four Leaf, Versa Festival

“On this last one, I am bringing our Austin and Chicago connection together. Karly and Shelley are co-founders of Austin-based Four Leaf and part of the team creating the first ever women-led, women-powered large scale festival called The Versa Festival, which will take place in Chicago’s Lincoln Park this June. Versa is a new kind of “music and more” festival, designed to amplify the voices of women across culture. Influential women in music, comedy, culinary and entrepreneurship will all be featured across 2 days and 5 stages of programming.”

For more amazing women who are making history, follow @lindsaypinchuk on Instagram and listen to her twice weekly podcast, “Dear FoundHer...” featuring some of the most amazing female founders and their stories on starting, growing and sometimes selling a business. For more from Lindsay visit LindsayPinchuk.com.