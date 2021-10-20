Celebrate At The 34th Annual Hogeye Festival In Elgin, Texas

Stacey Gruetzner Wilhite, the co-chair of the Hogeye Festival, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the 34th Annual Hogeye Festival.

“The Sausage Capital of Texas outdoes itself once again with the 34th Annual Hogeye Festival, celebrating in a small town with a huge appetite for family fun and a tremendous spirit for honoring pigs.”

Hogeye Festival runs October 21-23. Times include Thursday 5-9 p.m., Friday 8 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Festival events and times

On Thursday, October 21, the Hogeye Stroll is from 5 to 9 with live music. The festival also features the Hogalicious Dessert Contest, the Pearls Before Swine Art Show, store specials, refreshments, and the carnival.

On Friday, October 22 from 8 p.m. to midnight, you can enjoy the free Hogeye Street Dance with Kenny Orts and No Chance Band on Depot Street and the carnival.

On Saturday, October 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., the free festival features live music and entertainment, handmade arts and crafts, children’s activities, a children’s costume pet parade, vintage farm equipment display, a carnival, car show, BBQ Pork Cook-Off, Cow Patty Bingo, In A Pig’s Eye Cornhole Tournament, the Pearls Before Swine Art Show, Acme Brick Throw with Baby Clay, the World’s Largest Brick, and great festive food!

A free festival shuttle is available at Hwy 95 North Park and Ride.

More about the festival

“What sets this festival apart from so many others is the combination of humor and history. The day begins with the Elgin Sowpremes, Elgin’s infamous singing group, riding in on “hogs” (Harleys) to serenade the crowd with porky tunes. It sets the stage for a day filled with pig puns, eating sausage on a stick with an appreciation of the real deal, admiring and acquiring handmade arts and crafts, and enjoying the great tunes by local musicians. Find yourself hanging out on Main Street, a National Register Historic District, with the other little piglets hamming it up. This is a day filled with community spirit and piggy pride, and a unique Texas festival experience that should not be missed.”

“The Hogeye Festival is sponsored by the Elgin Main Street Board, an organization supporting downtown revitalization, the City of Elgin, and underwritten by area businesses. Proceeds from the festival go toward downtown improvement projects ranging from special events, business training, public art, to beautification.”

For more festival information, visit Hogeyefestival.com.

About Elgin, Texas

“Elgin is a Texas Main Street City and has been recognized by the National Trust for Historic Preservation as a National Main Street Community since 1999. Over the past 31 years, more than $21 million has been reinvested in Elgin’s downtown district as a Texas Main Street City.”

“Elgin, Texas is located 30 minutes east of Austin at the gateway to Central Texas. Elgin is an affordable, business-friendly community with historic roots and progressive leadership. Long known for its famous hot sausage, Elgin has a budding farm-to-table industry where food is grown and processed locally. Elgin also offers great opportunities for businesses seeking a talented workforce, a revitalized downtown district, and locations near highways and rail for accessibility and distribution throughout Central Texas and beyond.”

Downtown Elgin & the Main Street Program

“From loft apartment space to retail, office, and mixed-use, downtown Elgin offers a variety of opportunities for residential and commercial investment. The community won Best Economic Game Changer from the Texas Downtown Association in 2018 for the Downtown Zoning Overlay. Downtown Elgin is home to over 100 locally owned businesses and the historic district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.”

For more information, visit ElginEDC.com or ElginTX.com.

