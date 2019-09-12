Celebrate Artists From Alamo Drafthouse During MondoCon

MondoCon is a celebration of movies, art, comics, music, toys and food. It’s a weekend curated with fans in mind, featuring incredible artists & creators from around the world, panels, screenings, food trucks & interactive events. MondoCon 2019 takes place September 14th and 15th at the Palmer Events Center in downtown Austin.

Some of the most anticipated events/panels at MondoCon include:

Art of Toy Making (panel)

Underscore: A Soundtrack Panel (panel)

Gaming Lounge (new this year!)

DIY Skateboard Workshop (event on Saturday and Sunday)

Screenings with exclusive posters including “”Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse'”

For more information, go to www.mondotees.com.