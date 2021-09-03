Celebrate And Watch The 24th Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge On The CW Austin

A competition that showcases amazing athletes competing in unique challenges is something TV Host and Athlete Akbar Gbajabiamila know about.

Gbajabiamila, the host of American Ninja Warrior, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the 24th Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge.

He is partnering with Purina Pro Plan to promote the challenge, where some of the top canine athletes from across the country compete against each other. He discussed the “incredible” challenge, what makes a great athlete into a champion, his favorite event to watch, how fans can see the event, and more.

For more information, visit ProPlan.com/Incredible.

