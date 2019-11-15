Celebrate America Recycles Day With Austin Resource Recovery

This America Recycles Day, November 15th, Austin Resource Recovery hopes to raise awareness about contamination in Austin’s residential recycling stream and why it’s a problem.

Among the most troublesome contaminants are “tanglers,” which are items such as plastic bags, garden hoses, textiles, rope and other flexible and/or stretchy materials. Tanglers pose a threat to recycling facilities by becoming intertwined in the gears of the machinery, stalling operations and causing a safety hazards for employees (who must manually remove these items from the gears).

Austin Resource Recovery aims to “Untangle ATX” and reduce recycling contamination by encouraging Austinites to search the “What Do I Do With…?” tool at www.Austinrecycles.com, or like @AustinRecycles on Facebook, to learn how to properly dispose of their unwanted items.

