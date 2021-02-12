Celebrate A Special Valentine’s Day At Uchi & Uchiko

It’s the royal treatment: celebrating Valentine’s Day at Uchi and Uchiko! Check out their Valentine’s Day menu dine-in options below:

Uchi Valentine’s Day Dine In Menu

$200 (for 2 people) beverage pairings for an additional $30

savage blonde oyster (4ea): sorrel, roasted shallot oil, trout roe; kanpachi crudo: amberjack, strawberry hot sauce, red miso; bincho spring roll: albacore tuna, castelvetrano olive, ceviche; king salmon: beet tom yum, poached root vegetable, watercress; chefs choice nigiri: 2×2; lamb tartare: fried leek, smoked shallot, celery root; kai mushi: clams, leek XO, pork dashi, chinese doughnuts; botan ebi (2ea): caviar, finger lime, fried prawn heads; bison tenderloin: pumpkin seed risotto, sweet potato, rhubarb; okashi: dark chocolate, black sesame, cherry.

This will be available on Saturday 2/13 and Sunday 2/14

PLEASE NOTE THERE IS NO SOCIAL HOUR 2.13 OR 2.14

Uchiko Valentine’s Day Dine In Menu

$195 (for 2 people)

Beverage Pairings upon request

oyster: gruyere, caramelized onion, beef jus; nigiri: chef’s selection, 2X2; buri crudo: daikon, smoked soy, strawberry; mussels: barley, hakurei turnip, swiss chard; duck: king trumpet, black garlic, broccolini, truffle; bluefin akami: carrot, tom kha, brown butter; venison: leeks, jus; intermezzo: Prosecco, Begonia; chutoro, otoro: uni, caviar; ny strip: cauliflower risotto, dandelion greens, purple cauliflower; okashi: carrot, oolang, sorghum.

About Hai Hospitality

Hai Hospitality is an award-winning restaurant group based in Austin, Texas that began with Uchi, Japanese for ‘home’, and so named for the little red house where Chef Tyson Cole first created his nontraditional take on elevated Japanese cuisine in 2003. Hai Hospitality gives each of their restaurants the space to create and cultivate their own identities and supports them in a variety of capacities so that each location has the freedom to grow while still being part of the bigger family—a family that has a common set of core values; a shared vision for food, service, and design; and a collective pool of knowledge and expertise to draw upon no matter where they call home.