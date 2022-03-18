Hot off the presses: the new Mediterranean restaurant on South Congress, Aba, has been hosting celebrities during SXSW! Here’s the latest round-up of who stopped by, and what they ate:

Singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes enjoyed dishes like Ahi Tuna, Crispy Short Rib Hummus, Muhammara and Black Garlic Shrimp Scampi.

The “Aloe? It’s Me” cocktail, with Banhez mezcal, aloe, green juice, lime and jalapeño.

Busy Philipps was joined by fellow actor Daniel Radcliffe for dinner where the duo sipped on the Aloe? It’s Me and the There Is No Spoon Margarita. Other dishes ordered for their table include: Whipped Feta, Mushroom Hummus, Green Falafel, Salmon Crudo, Pan Roasted Wild Striped Bass, Skirt Steak, and Isot Chocolate Cake.

Green Falafel, with avocado tzatziki, garlic tahini and jalapeño.

Menu choices by fashion designer Kendra Scott included Brussels Sprouts, Olives & Feta, Yellowtail and LALO tequila. Anne Hathaway and Colton Underwood were each both spotted outside on separate occasions.

Call or go online to make reservations for Aba – and do some great people-watching! – at AbaRestaurants.com/Austin.