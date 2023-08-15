Studio 512 is featuring a Texas-made candle shop with a unique twist, started by a former Studio 512 intern! Bailey Briggs and Danielle Hawthorne are the founders of Did You See That – or DYST – Candle.

“When the pandemic hit and our industry completely shut down overnight we, as entertainment hosts, were left with a whole lot of unknown. Will we ever get back to doing what we love? Will our beloved movie theaters open back up? When will we get to share our love for entertainment with audiences from the red carpet again?

“One day, as we were thinking about what we would do next as the future remained unclear, we decided to pour our love for entertainment into a gift we could share with others. A gift that (would hopefully) put a smile on their faces like it does ours.

“What started out as a simple idea to take what we love and make it into something tangible that we could enjoy from the comfort of our homes, turned into a year-long process of learning, developing and producing our first ever line of show stopping scents that we are beyond excited to share with you. We’ve poured our heart into these candles and we truly hope that you have as much fun with them as we’ve had creating them.

Our hope is that you light one of our candles up, pop some popcorn, throw on your a movie and imagine your favorite movie star is sitting right next to you! Thank you so much for supporting our dream.”

DYST Candle offers celebrity-inspired scents (The Dwyane, The Pitt, The Roberts, The Zendaya, The Clooney), along with movie-inspired options (The Horror, The Holiday, The Romcom) and pop culture bundles (The Eras Collection, based on Taylor Swift). The candles use soy wax, they’re vegan, phthalate-free, sustainable and made in Texas. You can shop individual candles – or genre bundles – at DYSTCandle.com, where you’ll get free shipping with the purchase of two or more candles.