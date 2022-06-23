Studio 512 friend Greg Hill – better known as Gossip Greg with 96.7 KISSFM – joined Rosie and Steph for some recent celebrity gossip. Topics Greg covered include:

Beyoncé and Drake releasing music, both with a “house” vibe.

Drake’s newest music video, “Falling Back,” that includes him getting married to 23 women…with Tristan Thompson as the best man.

Kim Kardashian dispelling rumors that she tore/injured Marilyn Monroe’s famed gold dress, which Kim wore to the 2022 Met Gala in May.

Greg says, “Y’all: win tickets to some of the HOTTEST CONCERTS in Austin this summer with 96.7 KISSFM, our ‘Summer of 10,000 tickets!’ We’re giving away tickets three times a day…morning, midday and on my show in the evenings, to some of the best live entertainment that the city has to offer. Listen every weekday for your chance to win!”

Check out NIGHTS with Gossip Greg on 96.7 KISSFM Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. to midnight. Also be sure to check out the “Keeping Up with Gossip Greg” podcast on the iHeartRadio App!