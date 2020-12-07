Celeb Headlines & “Bless It” Of The Day With KISS FM’s Gossip Greg

Rosie and Steph crossed into the world of radio for an escapist update: celeb news with Gossip Greg of The Billy The KIDD Show on 96.7, KISS FM!

Dave Chappelle is returning to Austin for a 10-show residency at Stubb’s. Dates begin December 8th, and there’s a rapid COVID test for entry. Learn more here.

Post Malone X Crocs Duet Max Clog II drops on December 8th. This is Post Malone’s 5th collaboration with the comfort shoe company he loves. Shoes are $59.99 and charms are sold separately for $11.99. Other Crocs collaborations here.

Greg also mentioned his “Bless It” moment of the day, involving NY comedian Marcus Monroe, who filmed a stunt TikTok “cooking tutorial” of a steak over a fire in an airplane restroom. The video was met with intense backlash and Monroe has already taken it down.

