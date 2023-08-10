CaterStation is now catering to all of Austin. From offices to worksites, weddings to 21st’s, Cater the team for as low as $13 per head. They are delivered at the time that suits you anywhere in ATX.

Originally from New Zealand, during a stint studying abroad in San Diego, co-owner Pete was inspired to open a food truck called “The Roaming Dive.”

The food truck became so popular that CaterStation was created to help feed the masses (The Roaming Dive lives on as a tattoo on Pete’s leg!)

Pete won the Green Card lottery and decided it was time to bring CaterStation full circle back to America, specifically Austin, teaming up with co-owner Adam.

“We do catering differently at CaterStation, our food is delivered in fully recyclable cardboard stations (Trying to do our bit for the planet!) with everything you need to feed your crew inside our all in one stations.”

They have a wide range of CaterStations for people to build their own tacos, sliders, bagels and bánh mì.

They also have dessert stations like our ice cream sandwich kit that has sprinkles, sauces, cones, cookies – everything you need to make an epic cone or ice cream sandwich, great for the Austin heat!

Back home in New Zealand, they deliver daily to the doors of some of Auckland’s largest companies as well as startups, private functions, photoshoots, all sorts really and are growing as a new favorite catering service here in Austin too.

How it works:

First, head online to select your CaterStation kits, you can even take a quiz to find the best fit for you.

Then, the CaterStation team will cook up your kits and deliver it straight to you, hot and ready to go.

Next, all you have to do is enjoy the meal with your crew! And when you’re done eating, make sure to break down all of the boxes and recycle them- including the tins!

CaterStation has tons of options when it comes to party size from 10-15 people, 20-25 people, corporate meals, over 100 people and so much more. Head to their website to select yours now!