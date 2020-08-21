Catch The “Sunday Best” Finale August 23rd

It will be an unforgettable night of celebrating gospel with performances by The Clark Sisters, Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds, Kierra Sheard and Melvin Crispell III. After a global search to discover gospel music’s most talented rising stars, Kirk Franklin will reveal who America voted as the winner of season 10 of Sunday Best. The finale is Sunday, August 23 at 8PM (ET/PT.)

The finalists are 19-year-old Jada Spight of Buffalo, New York, and 45-year-old Stephanie Summers of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The youngest of five children, Jada Spight comes from a musical family. Her sister, Alexis was second runner up on season 3 of Sunday Best. Jada is currently a full-time student at Fisk University majoring in Musical Education with a concentration in Vocal Performance. She contemplated suicide after being alone for the first time in her life while at college shortly after her parents’ divorce. She says prayer and music saved her life. God told her that if she could get through that moment amazing things would happen in her life, and soon after that she got the call from Sunday Best.

A veteran in the gospel music scene, Stephanie Summers has opened up for legends like Pastor John P. Kee, Dorinda Clark-Cole, and others. Her gospel career was derailed following the death of her best friend and father. After a short period of becoming homeless, she has once again found her footing and is ready to return to the gospel scene and prove that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. Today, she is living with her children in Colorado Springs, CO, while she pursues her dreams to compete to be crowned Sunday Best.

Kirk Franklin serves as host and mentor on Sunday Best. Judges are Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price. Season 10 auditions were held early this year in Atlanta. In light of COVID-19, new and innovative technology and techniques have been utilized to keep the shows judges, contestants and crew safe.

Sponsored by PremiereTV. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.