Catch The Second Season Of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant On MTV

Everyone’s favorite “Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant” girls — Ashley, Brianna and Kayla — are back! This season, they are joined by two new moms-to-be, Kiaya and Rachel, who are just starting out on their journey.

What to expect on season 2, premiering Tuesday, October 22nd:

-Kiaya’s girlfriend Teazha moves in but they still struggle with trust and jealousy issues.

-Ashley reconciles with ex-boyfriend Bar but must learn to juggle motherhood with her busy class schedule to become a medical assistant.

-Brianna’s world is turned upside down when a man reaches out claiming to be Braeson’s potential birth father.

-Kayla has to drop out of classes to watch baby Izaiah but she and new boyfriend Luke get some shocking news.

-Rachel butts heads with sister Malorie, who prefers partying to watching her own baby.

