Catch “The Little Mermaid” With Zilker Theatre Productions

Zilker Theatre Productions is holding their 61st annual musical! This year they decided to take the audience under the sea by performing Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”. The musical is taking place at Zilker Hillside Theatre from July 12th through August 17th. It will be playing Thursday through Sunday nights, starting at 8:15 p.m.

We all know the classic story of the 1989 film that shows a rebellious mermaid trying to find her voice. The show is great for the whole family — and it will have the whole audience singing along!

You can also give to Zilker Theatre Productions:

“THE LITTLE MERMAID” GIVING LEVELS

$150 = 2 tickets to the Donor Preview Party

$300 = One Night on The Hillside (4 people total) + 4 tickets to the Donor Preview Party

$600 = Two Nights on The Hillside (8 people total, can be 1 night) + 8 tickets to the Donor Preview Party (with op to get more tickets)

$1,200 = Three Nights on The Hillside (up to 3 nights, 16 people total) + 16 tickets to the Donor Preview Party (with option to get more tickets) + Backstage Tour + Autographed Poster

$2,400 = Four Nights on The Hillside (up to 4 nights, 24 people total)+ 24 tickets to the Donor Preview Party (with option to get more tickets) + Backstage Tour + Autographed Poster + Ad or Special Dedication in the Program

Benefits to purchasing “The Night on The Hillside” tickets are reserved seating, concession stand vouchers, premium parking and A/C restroom access.

Along with bringing your kids, grab your pup because the show will have seating across the Zilker lawn. Make sure you bring all your “thingymickbobs” or in other words… a blanket or chair to sit on.

For more information go to their website at http://zilker.org/mermaid/.