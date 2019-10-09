Catch “Retro Report” On PBS

Social media’s addictive power…pythons invading the Everglades…and using LSD to treat depression?

Best-selling author and New Yorker humorist, Andy Borowitz, and longtime 60 Minutes producer, Kyra Darnton, tackle these subjects and more in their new PBS show, “Retro Report.”

You can catch the debut of “Retro Report” starting Monday, October 7th at 8 PM on PBS. Learn more about the cast, and the topics covered, on www.pbs.org.

Sponsored by PremiereTV. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.