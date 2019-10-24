Catch Hannah Dweck At The Austin Film Festival

The Austin Film Festival is October 24th-31st. AFF furthers the art and craft of film by inspiring and championing the work of all artists who use the language of film and television to tell a story.

Writer, director, producer, Hannah founded Dweck Productions in the winter of 2018. Hannah made her first comedy short, “The Business Meeting,” in 2016 and caught the filmmaking bug.

Since then, Hannah co-directed and co-produced her first feature documentary “Guest House,” alongside Yael Luttwak. She also worked to create a series of campaign videos for the Humane Rescue Alliance, and was a location manager for the feature film, “Framing John DeLorean.”

With a BA from the University of Rochester in English Literature with a focus on women and film, Hannah developed a passion for films and a desire to develop and produce her own movies that inspire audiences through storytelling, compassion and empathy.

Learn more at www.austinfilmfestival.com.

Sponsored by Austin Film Festival. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.