Catch 16 and Recovering Tuesdays on MTV

MTV is marking National Recovery Month with the new limited series 16 and Recovering. In the tradition of 16 and Pregnant, which was credited with reducing the teen pregnancy rate to record lows, 16 and Recovering follows students at Northshore Recovery High School grappling with addiction against the backdrop of the opioid epidemic.

The four-part docu-series following nine students at Northshore Recovery High School, which was founded to address the rise in adolescent addiction, is from Emmy®-nominated Steve Liss and Regina K. Scully of the Artemis Rising Foundation.

MTV is collaborating with leading experts in recovery and addiction, including the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health, to provide critical information and resources for 16andrecovering.com, a new site that will launch in conjunction with the premiere. This online hub offers a resource guide to foster productive and meaningful conversations around the series, tools for educators to support their students and opportunities for people to get involved at a community level.

Northshore Recovery High School is a public high school in Beverly, Massachusetts where teens work to recover from drug addictions while earning their diplomas. Principal and Founder Michelle Lipinski founded the school in order to create a safe and supportive community, while placing a high value on education and accountability. Says Lipinski: “When I opened Recovery High, my goal was to create a community for students to safely recover from addiction…I hope we can be a model of other schools and communities who are addressing this issue.”

In this limited series, audiences will follow students and families’ paths to recovery as they are guided by faculty members – who have gone through their own experiences with addiction – including the heartbreaking loss of life to hopeful early signs of recovery. Further, the students’ experiences provide a window into the complexities of treatment, including healthcare coverage and financial barriers, and the difficulties of navigating the judicial system.

Sponsored by PremiereTV. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.