Casual Cajun Cuisine At Lefty’s Brick Bar

Another hot new bar is opening in Austin! This one will soon be known for its fun cocktails, signature dishes and Banh Boy sandwiches.

Bjorn Taylor from Lefty’s Brick Bar came to Studio 512 to show us how to prepare their “Apothecary Punch.”

Apothecary Punch:

-Vodka

-Arrack

-Campari

-Pineapple

-Orange

-Lime

Their signature items include Crawfish Tail Spring Rolls with porky peanut dipping sauce; Boudin Balls with Remoulade; Fried Banh Mi Pickles with Ranch; Bahn-Boy Pork & Pâté on French bread with spicy pickled vegetables, shredded lettuce, herbs and special sauce; Red Curry Mushroom Banh Boy with collard, pineapple and peanut pâté. They’ve also got an inventive list of ice cream sandwiches!

Housed inside a 100-year-old warehouse at the base of ARRIVE East Austin, Lefty’s Brick Bar is a casual indoor/outdoor, all-day Cajun snack and frosty drink oasis. Here, husband-and-wife chef team, Todd Duplechan and Jessica Maher, of Lenoir (a Bon Appetit Top 50 restaurant) bring the Banh Boy to life, a hybrid Banh Mi and Po’ Boy stuffed with Cornmeal Fried Gulf Shrimp, Red Curry Rotisserie Chicken, Red Curry Mushroom, or Pork and Pâté (the Original). The New Orleans and Asian menu is inspired by Todd’s childhood where he enjoyed Cajun cookouts at home in Texas and with his Louisiana family. Lefty’s is designed by Chris Pardo, a co-founder of ARRIVE.

For more information, check out Lefty’s Brick Bar in person on 6th Street, go online to www.leftysbrickbar.com, or follow them on social media, www.instagram.com/leftysbrickbar.