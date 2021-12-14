Casting Crowns Lead Singer Discusses K-Love Christmas Tour, New Album And More

The holidays are here and that means it is time to celebrate the music of the season. Christian rock band Casting Crowns will be doing just that on the K-Love Christmas tour at the HEB Center in Cedar Park on December 19.

Casting Crowns Lead Singer Mark Hall joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

Is there any new music we can anticipate from Casting Crowns in the near future?

“We have a new album coming out called ‘Healer’ on January 14, 2022.”

Any upcoming shows after the Christmas season?

“We have a Spring 2022 Tour called ‘The Healer Tour’ that starts Feb 17, 2022.”

Where can we find more info on upcoming music or shows?

Visit CastingCrowns.com to learn more about the band and check out Casting Crowns in person on the K-Love Christmas tour at the HEB Center in Cedar Park on Sunday, December 19. Purchase tickets at KLove.com.

This segment is paid for by Casting Crowns and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.