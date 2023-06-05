When cleaning your home you often hear the phrase “getting it clean from top to bottom.” Brad McKee of Zerorez joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry at a home to do just that and tell us more about ZR Cleaning Technology and the services they offer.

Brad, not all carpet cleaners are the same. Can you share about your patented ZR Cleaning technology and how you clean without harsh chemicals, soaps, or dirt-attracting detergents that leave residues that traditional cleaners might use?

“Zerorez, are the ‘experts in the science of clean,’ and our patented ZR Water process is the latest in cleaning technology removing dirt, bacteria, and allergens from your home without the need for harmful soaps or detergents that traditional cleaners use.”

“Our process breaks down dirt, grease, and odor-producing substances — all without soapy residue bonding to carpet fibers attracting dust and dirt over time — your carpets will dry faster, dry softer, and stay cleaner longer. Zerorez helps homeowners set the stage for their best living — creating spaces that are clean, healthy, and free from worrisome chemicals and residue.”

When the weather heats up it is a great time to get your carpets cleaned. Can you tell me why?

“You’re right, now is the best time to get your carpets cleaned. As the weather heats up, it complicates issues with your carpet. First, there are increased pollen counts, which add to indoor allergies. Elevated humidity encourages the growth of bacteria making odors, and problems from pet stains are more intense.”

“Of course, we all want our homes clean and healthy, so we’re ready to host a multitude of summer family celebrations: graduations, weddings, and more. Your carpet is the workhorse of your home as it is actually the largest air filter in the home, so at least once a year and more, if you have pets and high traffic, you need to clean out that carpet filter just like you clean your HVAC filter.”

We all love Central Texas but it has been referred to as the “Allergy Capital of the World.” When you’re considering in-home health, cleaning your air ducts is important. Brad, tell us about Zerorez’s air duct cleaning service and what we can expect.

“Allergy season is in full swing but there is so much we can do to help with those indoor allergies. When you think about in-home health the top thing you need to consider is cleaning your air ducts. Your air ducts are a haven for allergies and respiratory triggers like bacteria, viruses, dust mites, dust, and other contaminants.”

“Zerorez ‘s revolutionary intensive air duct cleaning process is a breakthrough in the duct cleaning industry. So many customers have told us that after getting their air ducts cleaned there was a significant difference in how they woke up in the morning. Less congestion and the ability to breathe easier. We’re getting ready to have our HVAC systems running nonstop. A clean duct system also has your HVAC system run more efficiently.”

Get three rooms of carpet cleaning for $123 plus 100 square feet of tile for free! Call 512-290-9990 or go to ZerorezAustin.com for details. Spell it backwards or forwards, it’s spelled the same Z-E-R-O-R-E-Z.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.