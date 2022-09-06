On Friday, September 9, Kalu & the Electric Joint performs with opener Sisi in our open air Q-Hut, under the stars.

Kalu & the Electric Joint are “a conception of African polyrhythms, American soul, and blues-rock that sounds as if all the genres had grown up together” while Sisi brings pop, brass, and groove through a Venezuelan lens.

Join Carpenter Hotel for a kick-off to cooler weather concert in the Q-Hut, featuring a performance by Kalu and The Electric Joint with supporting act Sisi, while drinks + silk screened poster art will be available for purchase

When: Friday, September 9 — doors open at 7 pm

Where: Carpenter Hotel’s Q-Hut

Price: $25/person

More info + link to purchase tickets here