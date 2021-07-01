Care For A Carrot Dog? Add Plant-Powered Meals To Your Summer Menu With Bolthouse® Farms Wunderoots™

Ready to get edgy with your veggies? There’s a new cool kid in town that’s going to make it even easier to add plant-powered meals to your summer menu rotation. Registered Dietitian Amy Goodson has the yummy details.

“There’s something about summer that always inspires me to add bright color and flavor to my menu —whether I’m making an easy weeknight meal or firing up the grill for a bbq with friends,” Goodson said. “As a registered dietitian, my best advice is to use simple, high-quality ingredients to elevate any meal. And if you ‘carrot all’ about better-for-you options, get ready for summer’s most exciting new veggie on the scene: Bolthouse® Farms Wunderoots™!”

“These noodled carrots, riced carrots and wait for it, ‘carrot dogs’ are delicious and wildly versatile! They all start with simple, whole, freshly harvested carrots. So they’re not over-processed. Plus, they’re gluten-free.”

‘Culinary Adventure’

“Summer grilling just got an upgrade with Wunderoots™ carrot dogs,” Goodson said. “These veggie heroes are not chopped or formed, they’re actually whole carrots marinated in scrumptious herbs and spices. They’re ready for the grill — or any skillet — cooked to perfection in six to eight minutes.”

“You can set up a toppings bar so anyone at your get-together can customize their carrot dog. Pro-tip: add carrot dogs to your grilling routine with your own personal flair! Whether it’s a chorizo dog with roasted corn, green chile salsa, pickled jalapeños, and sour cream, or classic American-style with cheddar and onion in a warm bun, it’s easy to make these your own. You can feel good knowing that you’re amping up the flavor and enjoying a meal that’s nutritious and rich in antioxidant vitamin A.”

Riced carrot kit + riced noodle kit

“Summer’s in full swing and we all need time-saving shortcuts,” Goodson said. “Wunderoots noodled carrot kits and riced carrot kits are game-changers in the kitchen! We’re talking start to finish in five to seven minutes! Prep on the stovetop or pop into the microwave!”

“Dial up the delish by stuffing riced carrot, black beans, and fresh cilantro into peppers — melt some cheese on top and you have plant-powered-based gourmet at the ready. How about a chilled Thai basil noodle salad to really take the party up a notch? It’s better than takeout and better for you! Use the noodled carrots as a base, then just fold in some chilled edamame, mango, fresh mint, and cashews. Mini mason jars are a fun way to serve it and it makes the perfect portion.”

You can find Bolthouse® Farms Wunderoots™ exclusively at H-E-B here in Austin, and if you really want some culinary inspiration, make sure you head to T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs July 2-4 and July 9-11 to taste Wunderoots™ carrot dogs as the star of this famous food truck experience!

Location and times:

T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs: July 2-4, July 9-11

Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Check out Wunderoots.com and on social @wunderooots to “get to the ‘root’ of the delicious!”

This segment is paid for by Bolthouse® Farms Wunderoots™ and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.