Cards, Wine, Jewelry: Steph’s Birthday Gifts At REVL Social Club

Studio 512 is wishing Stephanie a very happy birthday! To celebrate, Rosie rounded up a few gifts from friends and family.

Card

Stephanie is a hard-working fireman’s wife! Behind the scenes, she’s always running food up to the fire station that husband Aaron works at, or helping support the group — and the feeling is mutual: the firemen at the station are big fans of Steph and Studio 512! Aaron spent the better part of a week rounding up his friends to sign Steph’s birthday card. Thank you, Austin Fire Station 31!

Wine

Steph is a big fan of rosé wine, and she adores Randy Hester, who is the owner/winemaker of C.L. Butaud in southwest Austin. Studio 512 had Randy sign a bottle of the “Pa Pa Frenchy” rosé for Steph to enjoy! According to Randy, “Frenchy Rosé shows fresh aromas of honeydew melon and green pear, satisfying mouthfeel and a juicy finish. The prominent flavors are lemongrass and rosemary with a flint minerality.”

Interested in checking out C.L. Butaud’s Tasting Room? Make a reservation for Friday, as the they’re closed for the Independence Day holiday on July 3rd and 4th (Saturday and Sunday). Click here to get started.

C.L Butaud’s wines can be found at Wheatsville, Antonelli’s Cheese Shop or Thom’s Market throughout Austin. They are perfect sippers for the holiday weekend!

Earrings

Steph loves a charcuterie board, and REVL has a beautiful one on the menu! Rosie decided to level-up the foodie gift with some fun earrings to match. Find Steph’s Char-Cute-Erie Earrings on Baublebar. This earring line also has pizza, sushi, martinis and more!