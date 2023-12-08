Ricky Diaz, owner of Capital Painting & Remodeling, is giving back this holiday season! For the 6th year, he is doing his North Austin Toy Drive. North Austin holds a special place in Ricky’s heart: he is from this area, and was himself the recipient of a toy drive when he was younger. He wants to give back to his community. This year, he’s partnering with childhood friend, Abel Lopez, who runs ATX Peace, along with Reese Herd, who works with Life Anew in South Austin. Both organizations do CVI, community violence intervention. They are hoping that this partnership will make the North Austin Toy Drive the most successful year yet.

Abel says, “I grew up with Ricky right here in the ’53’ and we both grew up without much…and it was hard. We ended up terrorizing the neighborhood and causing all kinds of issues and problems for the community. We eventually grew up and decided to give back to the community we took from. I was there on the first toy drive and have been a part of it ever since. Since I work at ATX Peace, I can bring our program into the toy drive and hopefully make this one the biggest we have ever had.

Reese says, “I found out about the toy drive and even though I do ATX Peace programming in South Austin, I wanted to help out up here in the ’53.’ I love what Ricky is doing and can’t wait to help hand out all of these toys!”

How it works:

Both monetary and physical toy donations are encouraged, though Abel says that money helps the most, because they work hard to stretch dollars and buy toys in bulk where they can. Money donations can be made up to December 18th at JailToJobs.com/Donate. Once on the page, you can select that you want your funds to go to the North Austin Toy Drive. Physical toys (new, in-box or with tags, unwrapped) can be donated up to December 20th. Once Ricky, Abel and Reese have money and toys collected, they’ll go (dressed as characters) to five different North Austin neighborhoods and start handing out presents on Christmas Day.

Drop-off locations include: any Three Kings Barbershop location, including at the Domain, Lakeline Mall, Barton Creek Square Mall and the Round Rock Outlets.

Ricky says, “Every donation will go 100% to toys for these kids. Every person that donates will ensure more kids get gifts.”

This segment is paid for by Capital Painting & Remodeling and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.