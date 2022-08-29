Austin’s famous Cap City Comedy Club is open for live performances at their brand-new location at The Domain. COO and co-owner of Helium Comedy – which owns Cap City – Brad Grossman spoke with Studio 512 about the changes.

Cap City originally opened in 1986. While ownership and location have slightly changed, the Helium Comedy team is committed to delivering the best comedy, elevating local talent, and featuring touring national headlining acts.

Marc Grossman, owner of Cap City spoke more on this, saying, “We couldn’t be more excited to reopen our doors. It has been a very difficult process, from closing in March of 2020 due to the pandemic and then having to move, construct, and restaff the club. However, our best employees are rejoining us and we’re all eager to welcome the community back to Cap City. Now perfectly located in The Domain, we will have plenty of parking and other amenities for customers!”

Cap City employees are looking forward to the club’s reopening as well. Cap City Manager, Chandy Popp Kurzweil, said, “I am excited that after 2 years, the heart of Austin comedy will finally be able to open our doors again in an amazing new location!”

Patrons can look forward to a newly-renovated location with a multi-tiered showroom including a balcony, two lounge areas, and a secondary showroom (the Red Room) that is designated for local and up-and-coming talent.

“While the key to our business is bringing in national touring headliners, we have always and will always support up-and-coming talent. Local showcases and open mics have consistently been a large part of our booking approach, as we find it extremely important to nurture local and national rising comics,” said Brad Grossman.

Guests can look forward to seeing headliners such as Kyle Kinane and Craig Robinson, and up-and-coming comedians like Vanessa Gonzalez, Chris Tellez, and Mac Blake. Additionally, Cap City has begun their “2022 Funniest Person in Austin” competition, with preliminary rounds going through the beginning of September. Audience members will be able to vote on who will advance in the competition.

Learn more about who’s performing this week – and buy tickets – at CapCityComedy.com.