Cant’ Stump Steph – Who Will Win?

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

This morning Steph & Booker played a new game called “Can’t Stump Steph”. Do you think you could guess all of these questions? Highlight below for the answers!

Q1 – Texas is slowly becoming a huge producer of wine in the US. Approximately how many wineries are in Texas?
A1- 400
Q2 – 2020 felt like a long year so do you remember who won the last “Red River Showdown” between UT and OU?
A2 – OU
Q3 – We know you love a good piece of steak – on average how much of a cow is made up of steak?
A3 – 40%
Q4- We’ve been missing ACL for almost two years now considering the last festival took place in 2019. Can you name two of the eight headliners?
A4 – Guns N Roses, Mumford and Sons, Childish Gambino, The Cure, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Robyn
Q5- According to the Austin Fire department, when was the “Hook and Ladder Company”, the first Austin fire department, organized?
A5- 1858
Q6 – Since 2012 Circuit of The Americas has hosted the US round of the Formula 1 championship – which driver has won the most races, including the first one, out at the track?
A6 – Lewis Hamilton
Q7- German Short Haired pointer dogs are known for their energy levels so it makes sense that when they are shown at dog shows they are put in what group?
A7 – The Sporting Group
Q8 – One of the biggest events Austin sees South By Southwest started in March of what year?
A8 – 1987

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss