Cant’ Stump Steph – Who Will Win?

This morning Steph & Booker played a new game called “Can’t Stump Steph”. Do you think you could guess all of these questions? Highlight below for the answers!

Q1 – Texas is slowly becoming a huge producer of wine in the US. Approximately how many wineries are in Texas?

A1- 400

Q2 – 2020 felt like a long year so do you remember who won the last “Red River Showdown” between UT and OU?

A2 – OU

Q3 – We know you love a good piece of steak – on average how much of a cow is made up of steak?

A3 – 40%

Q4- We’ve been missing ACL for almost two years now considering the last festival took place in 2019. Can you name two of the eight headliners?

A4 – Guns N Roses, Mumford and Sons, Childish Gambino, The Cure, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Robyn

Q5- According to the Austin Fire department, when was the “Hook and Ladder Company”, the first Austin fire department, organized?

A5- 1858

Q6 – Since 2012 Circuit of The Americas has hosted the US round of the Formula 1 championship – which driver has won the most races, including the first one, out at the track?

A6 – Lewis Hamilton

Q7- German Short Haired pointer dogs are known for their energy levels so it makes sense that when they are shown at dog shows they are put in what group?

A7 – The Sporting Group

Q8 – One of the biggest events Austin sees South By Southwest started in March of what year?

A8 – 1987