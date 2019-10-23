Can’D Aid Bike Build At Infinite Monkey Theorem

Build bikes for Austin youth! The Studio 512 crew tried their hands at putting a bike together for a good cause.

You can join Can’d Aid at Infinite Monkey Theorem on Thursday, October 24 in an effort to build bicycles for the entire first grade class at Govalle Elementary school. Can’d Aid will supply all necessary tools. Just come ready to jump in and help turn some wrenches! No previous bike building experience necessary.

Visit www.CanDAid.org for more information on the event, or go to www.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com for details.