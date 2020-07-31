Can You Take The Heat? Heat Week Challenge With Leroy & Lewis BBQ

LeRoy and Lewis is hosting their 4th annual Heat Week taking place now through Sunday, August 2 and Steph and Ali Kahn tested out a menu item to see if they could take the heat.

• Guests can come by the food truck each day for a new spicy special and those brave souls who finish the entire special every day for all five days will be rewarded with a $25 L&L gift card and choice of merchandise or bottle of their signature Beet Barbecue Sauce.

• New this year, LeRoy and Lewis is debuting three new spicy bottled products to kick up your at-home grilling game including a Spicy Barbecue Sauce ($12), L&L Hot Sauce ($10), and Sichuan Rub ($10) or a set of all three for $29. Limited quantities are available for purchase at the truck and online at leroyandlewisbbq.com

• Thursday’s special which is what Steph and Ali tried out is a Turkey & Bacon Mac and Cheese, with Yellowbird Habanero-spiked cheese sauce, smoked turkey, spicy bacon crumbles, habanero and serrano mash

• Specials throughout the week include a Chile Relleno with spicy smoked chicken thigh, rice, pepper jack, chile mash, red salsa; Sichuan Pork Boudin; and the week is capped off with a sweet (heat) treat – a Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese Kolache.

