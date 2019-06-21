Can You Survive The “Spiciest” Wing Challenge In Austin?

Can you take the heat?

Customers at Wingzup in North Austin can test their taste buds with “The Official Ghost Wing Challenge.”

The goal: finish 25 of the sauced up wings in less than 10 minutes.

Challenge survivors receive a $10 dollar gift card and t-shirt.

Visit www.wingzup.com for more information.

Science Behind The Spice

There are other benefits to eating spicy foods besides scoring t-shirts and gift cards.

Studies show eating spicy foods can help with everything from fighting cancer, to speed up your metabolism, to extend your life.

Now, will spicy wings help you loose weight and live longer? We’re guessing… probably not. But it could be fun to try.

Watch the video above to check out the 512 team chomping down wings.