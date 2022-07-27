If walking on the surface of the sun (AKA living in Texas) isn’t quite hot enough for you, what’s one more level of heat? The return of LeRoy and Lewis’s Annual Heat Week is back, July 27th-31st. This year’s lineup of spicy specials is sure to be painfully fun. Here’s the deal: order and finish the special each of the five days to receive LeRoy & Lewis merchandise and a $25 gift card, along with the ultimate prize: bragging rights.

Menu

Wednesday: Spicy Shrimp & Octopus Aguachile

Thursday: Piping Hot Pampanella Porkchop

Friday: Chud’s BBQ Habanero Summer Sausage with Firecrackers (featuring Yellowbird)

Saturday: Spicy Mango Ice Cream with Hot Chocolate & Gummy Bears

Sunday: Khao Soi Burnt Ends

Local sourcing, inventive barbecue, and old school hospitality come together in a tiny blue food truck in South Austin. LeRoy & Lewis is located inside the fence of Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden. All meats are served from their food truck on a first come, first served basis. Learn more about the menu on their website, LeRoyAndLewisBBQ.com.