Can You Handle Heat Week With LeRoy & Lewis?

We’re in for a sweat session. This is LeRoy and Lewis’ Third Annual Heat Week, so they brought in some spicy treats for the Studio 512 team!

Guests who visit the LeRoy & Lewis food truck during service hours, July 24th – 28th, order and finish the spicy special through the end of the five days will be rewarded with a $75 gift card, L&L swag, and — of course — pride. Enjoy mango, creamy coconut pineapple and dry hopped lemonade popsicles to help beat the heat (and save your mouth)!

The Heat Week menu includes:

Deviled Sichuan Scotch Egg – spicy pork Sichuan sausage, sambal yolk, tingly oil, smoked chile powder.

Crispy Taco Loco – spicy shell, spicy barbacoa, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, sour cream, spicy pipette.

Atomic Chili Weiner – martins bun, habanero/panella link, 5 alarm chili, onion, cheese, spicy mustard.

Burn Burger – akaushi beef, spicy beef fat dunk, caramelized chiles, death level special sauce, spicy pickles, american cheese.

Chud’s Hot Chicken – nuclear spicy brine, spicy dredge, spicy beef fat dunk, spicy fireball pickle.

If you think you can take the heat, you can join the Heat Week fun at the LeRoy & Lewis food truck through Sunday. Find them at 121 Pickle Road in South Austin, or on their website, www.leroyandlewis.com.