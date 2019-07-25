Can You Handle Heat Week With LeRoy & Lewis?

Studio 512

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re in for a sweat session. This is LeRoy and Lewis’ Third Annual Heat Week, so they brought in some spicy treats for the Studio 512 team!

Guests who visit the LeRoy & Lewis food truck during service hours, July 24th – 28th, order and finish the spicy special through the end of the five days will be rewarded with a $75 gift card, L&L swag, and — of course — pride. Enjoy mango, creamy coconut pineapple and dry hopped lemonade popsicles to help beat the heat (and save your mouth)!

The Heat Week menu includes:

Deviled Sichuan Scotch Egg – spicy pork Sichuan sausage, sambal yolk, tingly oil, smoked chile powder.

Crispy Taco Loco – spicy shell, spicy barbacoa, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, sour cream, spicy pipette.

Atomic Chili Weiner – martins bun, habanero/panella link, 5 alarm chili, onion, cheese, spicy mustard.

Burn Burger – akaushi beef, spicy beef fat dunk, caramelized chiles, death level special sauce, spicy pickles, american cheese.

Chud’s Hot Chicken – nuclear spicy brine, spicy dredge, spicy beef fat dunk, spicy fireball pickle.

If you think you can take the heat, you can join the Heat Week fun at the LeRoy & Lewis food truck through Sunday. Find them at 121 Pickle Road in South Austin, or on their website, www.leroyandlewis.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss