Can You Guess These Celebrities With September Birthdays?

Did you know? September is the most common month for a birthday! Rosie challenged Steph to guess some celebrities who have September birthdays, using three clues each. How many did you get right?
Celebrity 1
- His 90s sitcom may have turned his life upside down, but his movie career made him a legend.
- He doesn’t love Independence Day…probably because he has to work 😉
- He’s no Robin Williams, but you’ll never have another friend like him!
Celebrity 2
- This celebrity has the grace of a gazelle…which makes sense, since her middle name is “Gisselle.”
- She donated her entire salary from the film “Cadillac Records” to charity.
- This celebrity managed to add a word to the Oxford English Dictionary (Need a hint? The word is “bootylicious.”)
Celebrity 3
- This actor has crossed paths (and streams) with ghosts on several occasions.
- A comedic actor, sometimes his more serious roles get “Lost in Translation.”
- He enjoyed…then hated…and now enjoys Groundhog Day again.
Watch the segment to figure out if you got all the right answers! We love having fun on Studio 512. Check out another recent game Rosie and Steph played with 90s country music.