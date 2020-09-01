Can These Cute Cats Cast A Spell On You?

If you’re about to head off to Hogwarts and forgot to stop off at the “Magical Menagerie” then you’re in luck – Austin Pets Alive has plenty of feline friends looking to bring some magic into your life.

First up is the “Neville” of our kitties -Lena! She’s very shy and working onher courage and bravery every day.

Next we’ve got Boop! Boop is a very adventurous cat who could definitely use a partner in crime.

Trouble is very sweet and caring and she loves to snuggle with her kennel mate.

Gin Fizz is pretty calm but will show off her acrobatic abilities if you play with string or some dangly toys.

Lastly we’ve got Olivia. Olivia raised a litter of her kittens and eight orphaned kittens and is now looking for her forever home.

If any of these kitties cast a spell on you and you're interested in adopting you can find more information about them and all the animals available at Austin Pets Alive dot org.