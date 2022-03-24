Camila McConaughey joined Steph and Rosie to talk about her new children’s book, “Just Try One Bite.” Camila also shared details on her upcoming event at Rain Lily Farm in partnership with Book People. For more information or to purchase tickets to the event happening Saturday, March 26th click here.

AUTHOR BIO:

Camila Alves McConaughey is a dedicated mother, healthy eating advocate, entrepreneur, and founder of Women of Today, a lifestyle site and community powered by women around the globe. She lives in Texas with her husband, Matthew McConaughey, and their three children. Camila was a mushroom skeptic for 37 years, until a bowl of veggie Bolognese in 2020 turned her into a mushroom lover. Keep trying those veggies!

ABOUT THE BOOK :

From healthy eating advocate Camila Alves McConaughey comes a whimsical role reversal in which picky eater parents are confronted by their three kids, with hilarious results!



These three kids are determined to get their parents to put down the ice cream, cake, and chicken fried steak to just try one bite of healthy whole foods. But it’s harder than it looks when these over-the-top gagging, picky parents refuse to give things like broccoli and kale a chance. Kids will love the jaunty rhyme that’s begging to be read aloud and the opportunity to be way smarter—and healthier—than their parents.

To order “Just Try One Bite” click here.