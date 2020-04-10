Camila & Matthew McConaughey Donate To BStrong To Support First Responders

To help with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Camila & Matthew McConaughey are working with BStrong, Bethenny Frankel’s disaster relief initiative.

Camila and Matthew donated approximately 80,000 protective masks in Austin as well as Louisiana, to help in providing health care workers, firefighters, police officers, and other first responders with the equipment they need during this pandemic.

To date, BStrong has helped in 15 states and distributed more than 17.5 million and will touch more than 200 medical facilities nationwide.

Camila is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Women of Today. Learn more about her work at www.womenoftoday.com.

If you’d like to support BStrong’s efforts, you can donate at https://www.bethenny.com/bstrong-disaster-relief/.