Calling All Creatives: Get Business Coaching From “Set For Success” With Knoxy Knox

If you’ve spent the last year at home, working on creative projects, and you want to take them to the next level, Knoxy Knox of Set For Success can help you!

Knoxy says, “After living in Austin for 20 years (went to UT, Hook Em Horns!) and owning a thriving photography business for 14 years, I decided to make the most of my down time during the pandemic to create a new project that is already positively impacting the lives of women in Austin.

Set For Success is an online video course that will teach female-identifying creatives how to launch and scale their business in a way that will protect both them and their work. My desire is to empower women in under-served communities to take control of their careers by de-mystifying the business creation process in a way that is both entertaining and digestible.

In the video modules, I interview leading industry professionals in the fields of legal, finance, marketing, insurance and emotional intelligence to deepen the impact and add value to these conversations. It is everything I wish I would have known when I started my own business 14 years ago. I am proud to say that when my customers invest in themselves, they also get to directly impact the lives of women-in-need; as a percentage of proceeds goes to benefit The Jeremiah Program, an incredible local nonprofit aimed at ending the cycle of poverty two generations at a time.”

