If you’re a homeowner who is in need of replacing your windows and you have no idea where to start, Expo Home Improvement is here to help.

Amanda McDaniel, director of marketing at Expo Home Improvement, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about window replacements, including a special offer.

McDaniel discussed specific features to look for, why all windows are not the same, and how Expo Home stands apart from national brands. She also mentioned the services and products that Expo Home Improvement specializes in, and how easy it is to schedule an appointment.

How do I schedule an appointment?

“Scheduling an appointment is easy and free! All you have to do is call 512-595-7517 or go to ExpoHomeImprovement.com to connect with us there. Our estimates are free, and we’re here to help you find the best solution for your home. At Expo Home, our team is excited to meet with you, give us a call!”

Special Offer

The first 25 callers will receive $500 off any project when they mention “Studio 512” in addition to the monthly offer, which is a free installation.

This segment is paid for by Expo Home Improvement and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.