If you need some inspiration for a sweet treat, we might have just what you’re looking for! Shelesa Tennon stopped by from Pink Sugar Cupcakery to show us how to decorate a super cute heart-shaped cake, perfect for the upcoming romantic holiday.

You can check out Pink Sugar Cupcakery on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat @PinkSugarAustin or place an order for some delicious desserts at www.PinkSugarATX.com.