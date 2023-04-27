The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, Austin’s newest luxury hotel, opened Cafe at The Loren recently. The all-day coffee shop and cafe is open daily and offers guests a wide selection of signature beverages, locally sourced pastries and a variety of salads, sandwiches, flatbreads and more. Now through April 26 guests can enjoy the Cafe from 7:00 a.m. – 1 p.m. Starting April 27, the Cafe will operate from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

“With Nido offering breaktaking views atop the hotel, we’re very excited to add to The Loren at Lady Bird Lake with the opening of the Cafe,” said Director of Restaurants and Bars, Brad McDonald. “Our all-day cafe, located right along the trail, is an ideal spot that caters to the morning crowd craving the perfect cup of coffee, the post-work crew looking for a go-to spot for late-afternoon libations, and everything in between.”

Situated across the river from downtown, near the city’s iconic Hike and Bike Trail, Cafe at The Loren offers guests the perfect pick-me-up. Whether it’s a coffee and pastry while walking to work in the morning, or a craft cocktail or glass of wine in the afternoon alongside some delectable bites, Cafe at The Loren aims to create an accessible social space for both hotel guests and locals alike.

In addition to a variety of signature drink options, guests can pick up locally sourced pastries from Sour Duck, including Croissants, Pain Au Chocolate and more. Breakfast tacos, yogurt parfaits and overnight oats are also available for a grab-and-go breakfast at the Cafe. Those who stop by for lunch can choose from a list of fresh salads (Nicoise, Mezze Bowl, Grain Bowl), gourmet sandwiches (Smoked Salmon, Turkey Club, Ruben), and seasonal flatbread (Prosciutto & Arugula, Tomato & Basil, Potato & Taleggio Cheese).

Stay tuned for some exciting news on a unique patio experience at the hotel later this spring. Cafe at The Loren is located at 1211 W Riverside Dr., Austin, TX 78704. For more information on The Loren at Lady Bird Lake visit https://www.thelorenhotels.com/austin.

About The Loren at Lady Bird Lake

Featuring 108 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, The Loren invites guests to experience refined hospitality in the indoor-outdoor environment surrounding Austin’s iconic Lady Bird Lake. In addition to the hotel’s modern accommodations, impeccable service and exclusive amenities, guests can enjoy the property’s signature restaurant, Nido, services from milk + honey spa, a 24-7 access fitness center, a rooftop terrace with an infinity pool, and a signature event space with 180-degree views. The Loren at Lady Bird Lake joins the brand’s flagship property, The Loren at Pink Beach in Bermuda, which opened in 2017. The hotel is located at 1211 W Riverside Dr., Austin, TX 78704. For more information on The Loren at Lady Bird Lake visit https://www.thelorenhotels.com/austin.