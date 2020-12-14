Buy With Heart: Get A Bae Bag To Support “Maker Moms”

Rosie and Steph are sporting a chic bag that gives back! The Bae Bag is designed in Austin by Bae Liles. Common values connected Bae with Ubuntu Life and led to a global business venture integrating a 100% women workforce from designers in Austin, Texas to “maker moms” in Kenya.

In 2010 Ubuntu Life organized and set up a shoe factory in Kenya with the proceeds funding a medical facility to help special needs kids and their moms who were shunned in the village. The “maker moms” aged out of caring for kids and wanted something to do. Ubuntu Life reorganized equipment and paired the women’s talents with Bae Liles. These women can provide a sustainable living for their families with the production of the Bae Bags.

Bae Liles also features a line of easy-to-wear dresses (made in the US) with a portion of sales from each dress directly invested into production of the Bae Bag.

The Bae Bag is a black and white canvas tote made with all-natural dyes and a beautifully crafted, soft leather handle for easy carry. The Bae Bag is ideal for travel – or a day of shopping – with plenty of room for all of your essentials and so much more. It’s 32″ wide and 27″ deep.

Find out more about Bae and her creations on Instagram or on her website.