The 2023 Austin Heart Ball is a celebration of everything the American Heart Association has achieved throughout the year.

Eric Gribble of DPR Construction joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about the event on Saturday, May 20 at JW Marriott in downtown Austin.

How is the American Heart Association impacting our community right here in Central Texas?

“AHA is focusing on three crucial areas in Central Texas surrounding high blood pressure, tobacco and vaping cessation, and CPR. They are instituting screen, educate and refer programs with community partners throughout the region, along with working on policies for all colleges to institute tobacco-free school policies. Lastly, they are training the next generation of HeartSavers by teaching Hands-Only CPR at community events, corporations, and schools.”

We know there is still a lot more that needs to be done, why is DPR Construction involved in this mission and why is it so important?

“We know that there is an 11-year life expectancy gap between East and West Austin and we have also learned that the same gap exists between our urban and rural residents. As the American Heart Association moves into the next century, closing that gap is at the forefront of our initiatives.

CPR is obviously top of mind right now for a lot of people but many don’t know where to start. How can people learn how to perform hands-only CPR?

“There are great resources at Heart.org/CPRHeroes. There is also an opportunity for organizations to offer this education and practice through AHA’s Corporate CPR Challenge.”

“The AHA is striving to reach 100,000 employees in Central Texas by the end of 2024, striving to have at least one person in every household know how to perform Hands-Only CPR.”

I hear we have a very exciting headliner for this year’s event.

“Mark Chesnutt will be performing in addition to a live auction with some exciting, never before offered packages. We are going to hear Texas Baseball Legend Keith Moreland’s survivor story and so much more. It really is going to be a great night and we hope everyone can join us.”

Visit AustinHeartBall.Heart.org for more information.

This segment is paid for by American Heart Association and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.