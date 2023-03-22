If you’re looking for fun, music, food, and an all-around good time for the whole family, then we have got the event for you. The 2nd Annual Buda Crawfest is happening on Saturday, March 25 and y’all are invited!

Greg Henry, the event producer for Buda Crawfest, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry at the Willie’s Joint in Buda, TX to tell us more.

What can we expect at this event?

“Buda Crawfest has live music, crawfish, vendors, and family-friendly fun.”

Who’s playing?

“Some artists include Rick Treviño, Los Texmaniacs, Josh Baca and the Hot Tamales, Django Walker, Squeezebox Bandits, Cedryl Ballou & the Zydeco Trendsetters, Broken Arrow Kyle, Rye Mountain Revelry, and DJ Cajun Joe. The festival is from 1 p.m.-1 a.m.”

Tell us more about the family-friendly side of the event.

“Kids who don’t like spicy crawfish can enjoy other vendors and trucks, including tacos, burgers, and chicken strips. Kids 12 and under get in free.”

Who is the festival benefiting?

“Buda Crawfest supports Texas Firewalkers.”

Where can people get tickets to this event?

“Buy ahead online or get them at the door.”

Snap into a good time at the 2nd Annual Buda Crawfest on March 25 at Buck’s Backyard Amphitheater, go to VisitBuda.com or BudaCrawfest.com to get your tickets today.

This segment is paid for by Shiner Beers and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.