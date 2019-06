Buy And Sell With Ease Thanks To Evolve 360 Realty

Summer is peak season for buying and selling homes! Jennifer Welch with Evolve 360 Realty came to Studio 512 to tell us about what’s new.

One of Evolve’s newest properties is 3111 Pace Bend. It’s a beautiful Frank Lloyd Wright inspired property!

Evolve 360 is also launching a new brand, called Evolve 360 PREMIER.

Evolve 360 offers a complete spectrum of real estate services, including:

-Buyer Services

-Listing Services

-Staging

-Consulting

Marketing is essential to buying and selling a home in the Central Texas area and as technology evolves, so too should real estate. Evolve360 Realty’s namesake is built on this premise to bring the evolving world of technology to the real estate landscape. As a brokerage, Evolve360 uses new technology to help buyers, sellers and investors market their home to the masses. Learn more at www.evolve360realty.com.

Sponsored by Evolve 360 Realty. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.