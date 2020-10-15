Busy Mom Survival Tips With Colleen Burns

This fall is even crazier than usual for parents. They started the year dealing with online learning and are now worrying about the health of kids going back to socially distanced classes. This morning Colleen Burns, a mother of six who is the founder of the Mom on the Run blog, a former t-v journalist & author of “Momarchy: Why Moms Rule The World” joined us to talk about some survival tips for busy parents.

For more information visit TipsOnTV.com.

Sponsored by Progresso, Sabra Hummus, Toufayan Bakeries and ZeroG. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.