Busy Bébés’ “Keep Austin Busy” Bag: See It Opened Here!

Julie Hildebrand, one of the co-founders of Busy Bébés, is joining Studio 512 this week to talk about great ways to entertain preschool-aged kids this summer with hands-on activities. In the meantime, she sent ahead their “Keep Austin Busy” bag, which is a lot of fun! It includes:
- A CandyLab Toys mini-taco truck
- A pop-up bat toy (we can include a purple winged bat)
- A blow-up air guitar (we can include an orange one)
- A STEAM challenge of building the S. Congress bridge and the 360 Bridge
- A UT rubik’s cube
- A “wearable” beard book and
- An Austin themed/512 Day themed shrinkable art that kiddos can color and turn into keychains.
