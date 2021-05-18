Busy Bébés’ “Keep Austin Busy” Bag: See It Opened Here!

Related Content Screen-Free Fun With Busy Bébés

Julie Hildebrand, one of the co-founders of Busy Bébés, is joining Studio 512 this week to talk about great ways to entertain preschool-aged kids this summer with hands-on activities. In the meantime, she sent ahead their “Keep Austin Busy” bag, which is a lot of fun! It includes:

A CandyLab Toys mini-taco truck

A pop-up bat toy (we can include a purple winged bat)

A blow-up air guitar (we can include an orange one)

A STEAM challenge of building the S. Congress bridge and the 360 Bridge

A UT rubik’s cube

A “wearable” beard book and

An Austin themed/512 Day themed shrinkable art that kiddos can color and turn into keychains.

Learn more about Busy Bébés and their monthly bag subscription on their website.