Busting Beauty Myths & Showcasing Fall Nail Trends With THE TEN SPOT

Jennifer Howard-Brown with THE TEN SPOT showed off her beauty bar, set the record straight on common beauty myths and showed off fall’s newest trends in nail art.

Beauty Myths

You should let your nails “breathe” between manicures and pedicures. Jennifer says there’s no need for this! The most important thing is to keep fueling your body to make healthy nails. Your skin should feel “squeaky clean” when you’re finished with your facial routine. This is also untrue: your skin should instead feel hydrated and moisturized. Short lashes are too small to get a lash lift. Jennifer says that the estheticians at THE TEN SPOT just use different tools to get the same “lifted” effect, regardless of lash length. She mentions that even a small change can make a big difference in your look, and boost your confidence!

Fall 2021 Nail Trends

Playing with negative space (clear or uncolored nail polish) is still a big trend for fall! The French manicure, a perennial favorite, is also getting some updates: colors and non-traditional lines are showing up on tips. The gradient manicure — shades of the same color or similar sides of the color spectrum — is also a big fall trend. The “mod” nail is one to expect, too, with fun accents like dots, crosses and hatches that make your manicure unique to you. Sparkles are always a hit, especially as the holidays draw closer. Try an accented sparkle nail or two to kick a traditional look up a notch!

THE TEN SPOT is located on Burnet Road in the Rosedale Village. Check out their full list of services (including manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and more) on their website.