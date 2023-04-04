Easter is just around the corner and many restaurants and businesses have special offerings for the weekend.

#1 Mandola’s Italian Kitchen

Special menu items created for Easter (available in-restaurant, for take-out and curbside pickup)

Brasato ($19.50) Braised beef short ribs with mashed potatoes and a red wine reduction

Baked Ziti ($14.50) Macaroni in a sausage ragu with mushrooms, bechamel sauce, romano and mozzarella cheese, baked in a casserole

Housemade Peeps Marshmallow Gelato available throughout April

available throughout April Housemade Easter Cookies

WHEN: Sunday, April 9, 2023. 11am – 9pm

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is first-come, first-served dining. Curbside pickup and take-out are also available via Mandolas.com or by calling the nearest location.

WHERE: All Mandola’s Italian Kitchen locations

Courtesy Mandola’s

#2 Trattoria Lisina

Trattoria Lisina, Damian and Trina Mandola’s upscale Tuscan Italian restaurant and event venue, set on the picturesque Mandola Estate in Driftwood

WHAT: Easter weekend celebration with expanded hours and special menu features, available in addition to regular menu items:

Bone-in Braised beef short rib ($38) served over Grana Padano and garlic mashed potatoes, available Friday-Sunday

Key lime pie ($12) with a banana layer, available April Friday – Sunday

with a banana layer, available April Friday – Sunday Peeps marshmallow gelato available throughout the entire month April

Carafes of mimosas and poinsettias ($58/36 oz) available 11am-2pm Saturday and 10am-2pm Easter Sunday

Majolini Champagne ($55), available Saturday and Easter Sunday

WHEN: Easter Weekend — Friday-Sunday, April 7-9, 2023

WHERE: Trattoria Lisina

13308 Ranch to Market Rd 150 Driftwood, TX 78619

Reservations for in-restaurant dining are now open and can be made by calling (512) 894-3111 or through OpenTable. Credit card required.

Courtesy Trattoria Lisina

#3 Luminaire at Hyatt Centric Austin

Luminaire, the full-service restaurant by chef Steve McHugh, is offering a special five-course Easter brunch menu on Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9 from 8 AM to 3 PM. Located on the ground floor of Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin at 721 Congress Avenue, Luminaire offers a relaxed and casual atmosphere that puts the spotlight on seasonal local Texas fare with a Spanish twist. In addition to the Easter brunch menu, Luminaire will also provide its standard breakfast and lunch menu during this time. If you would like to share this information, you can find the brunch menu below, featuring a five-course meal along with Easter libations. Reservations can be made online at luminairerestaurant.com.

MENU

5 Course Meal: $90

Preserved Lemon Magdelenas

Whipped Butter

Strawberry, Tomato & Avocado Salad

Feta, White Balsamic Dressing

Crabmeat Empanada

Caviar

Delgada Benedict

Skinny Pork Chops, Poached Eggs, Tomato, Sauce Choron

Leche Frita

Citrus Crema Gelato

Easter Libations: $10

Mimosa

Red Wine Sangria

White Wine Sangria

#4 Cookie Rich

Get Cookie Rich this spring with their new Easter 12 pack featuring new, limited edition flavors available today through April 9th. Cookie Rich is an update on the classic cookie. Each bite-sized Cookie Rich is made up of two soft curvy cookies sealed with a delectable filling. They are offering a sweet selection of six new flavors including:

Peep Peep: a pastel purple sugar cookie rolled in crystal sugar and filled with an almond buttercream and a dollop of marshmallow fluff, the perfect take on a marshmallow Peep.

Easter Egg: a hot pink sugar cookie with chocolate mousse and a dollop of vanilla cream, imagine a Cadbury Egg in cookie form.

Key Lime Pie: a graham cracker cookie filled with a tart key lime pie filling made with fresh lime zest.

Candy Bar: a chocolate cookie filled with peanut butter mousse and a dollop of salted caramel

Banana Pudding: a vanilla wafer cookie with a smooth banana pudding filling

Orange Dreamsicle: a sugar cookie made with fresh orange zest and filled with a sweet orange cream. These selections are available for local pick up, delivery up to 30 miles, and nationwide shipping and are the ultimate Spring gift. Order yours today https://getcookierich.com/pages/order-now

Courtesy Knox Photographics

#5 Fareground

Fareground is excited to announce their Second Annual Easter Egg-stravaganza on Saturday, April 8th! The event will feature family-friendly activities, delicious brunch specials, and a fun-filled Easter egg hunt for children of all ages. From 12pm-3pm, guests can enjoy a variety of brunch specials, including mouth-watering dishes and sweet treats and face painting.

The highlight of the event will be the Easter egg hunt. There will be three different egg hunts for three different age groups, ensuring that everyone gets a chance to participate. The egg hunts will take place at 12:30 pm for ages 0-3, 1:15 pm for ages 4-6 and 2:00 pm for ages 7-10. All the fun will take place on Fareground’s beautiful outdoor patio and lawn area, perfect for kids to run around and play while parents enjoy the delicious food and beverages.

Fareground is located at 111 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701. Hop on by and enjoy the fun! RSVP to the Easter Egg-stravaganza here: https://www.faregroundaustin.com/special-offers/easter-egg-stravaganza-2023

Courtesy FOH NYC

#6 Spare Birdie

Easter celebration is in full swing at Spare Birdie. Spare Birdie, known for its fully immersive entertainment and lively atmosphere, is excited to announce their Easter dining specials available 11am-3pm on April 9th. For the ultimate Easter feast, hop into the day with their speciality features:

Silly Rabbit cocktail: made with a delicious blend of rum, carrot, pineapple, and mango. It’s a refreshing tropical drink that’s sure to put a spring in your step.

Seared Tuna Toast: sesame crusted Ahi tuna, avocado mousse, mango cabbage slaw and lemon wasabi cream, this dish is a perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Crab Cake Benedict: made with lump crab cakes, sautéed spinach, poached Vital Farms eggs, Mornay sauce and crispy potatoes. A decadent and flavorful dish that’s perfect for any seafood lover,

Hangover Burger: made with Akaushi Wagyu beef, a sunny side egg, fried jalapeños, aged cheddar, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a brioche bun.

You don’t want to miss out on this bold and flavorful menu that’s sure to satisfy any appetite. Spare Birdie is located at 1400 Discovery Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613.

#7 Goodfolks

Good news for foodies and cocktail lovers. Goodfolks is excited to announce two featured dine-in specials and a specialty cocktail for Easter Sunday. The restaurant is gearing up to celebrate Easter with a delicious menu and a festive atmosphere. Don’t chicken out of trying their

Berrylicious cocktail: a refreshing concoction made with gin, blackberry, strawberry, vanilla, honey and cream. Perfect for anyone looking for a fruity yet sophisticated drink.

Loaded Pimento Cheese Poppers: a crowd-pleaser made with roasted jalapeños, applewood bacon, white pimento cheese, panko and the signature Goodfolks Ranch. These poppers are sure to delight anyone who loves a good blend of spicy and creamy flavors.

Herb Crusted Rack of Lamb: features a succulent lamb rack coated in a flavorful herb crust, served with sweet potato puree. Put all your eggs in one basket for this egg-cellent Easter meal. Goodfolks is located at 119 W 7th St, Georgetown, TX 78626.

#8 Walton’s Fancy & Staple

Walton’s is your one-stop shop for all things Easter. Stop in for florals, limited-time colorful Golden Easter Eggs, seasonal macarons, pastries and their famous brunch staples like Avocado Toast and Shrimp & Grits.

Courtesy Walton’s Fancy & Staple

#9 TLC Brunch

Bring the whole family to TLC for Easter brunch with their spacious group dining atmosphere and dog-friendly patio. TLC is offering $5 Frose, and ½ off all bottles of champagne. French Toast Bread Pudding is perfect for those with a sweet tooth, or opt for their Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs or Shrimp and Grits when looking for some southern comfort. Their brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Walk-in service only.

Courtesy TLC

#10 Summer House on Music Lane Easter Brunch

When: Sunday, April 9 from 10am – 4pm

Pricing: $55/person + $15 for kids 12 and under

Reservations here

Menu (comes with choice of an espresso drink or a brunch cocktail)

First course

Assorted pastries for the table

Second course

Salmon toast: hot smoked salmon, house rye, marinated tomato

Baby greens salad: pickled raisin, cider vinaigrette, bread crumb, feta

Deviled eggs: trout roe, za’atar, oregano

Third course

Summer House Breakfast: sunny side eggs, bacon, baby tomato, seeded sourdough

Breakfast Sandwich: brioche, scrambled eggs, bacon, summer house hot sauce, greens

Fried Chicken Sandwich: corn flake crust, summer house hot sauce, shredded lettuce, mayonnaise, B+B pickles

Smash Burger: American cheese, special sauce, pickles, onions, sesame bun, hand-cut fries

Eggs in Purgatory: herb pesto, Aleppo, lentils, za’atar toast

Pozole Verde: roasted poblano and maitake base, pulled chicken, hominy (can be made vegan)

For the table

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes: herbs, hollandaise

For the kids — choice of the following:

Chicken tenders and tater tots

Smash burger: American cheese, French fries, ketchup

French toast: maple syrup, fresh strawberry

Scrambled eggs with toast or bacon

#11 Aba

Brunch Specials on Sunday, April 9

For those looking to gather for brunch on Easter, Mediterranean restaurant Aba will be serving a light Spring Frittata with Lump Crab (English peas, shaved asparagus, avocado, pickled fresnos, parmesan) for dine-in brunch on Sunday, April 9. Reservations are encouraged and can be made via Tock.

Courtesy Aba

#12 The Driskill

Easter Tea on Sunday, April 9

The historic Driskill Hotel will be hosting an Easter Tea from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 as part of their long-standing Afternoon Tea tradition. The Easter Tea will serve light bites including Easter-themed classic French pastries, petit fours, and finger sandwiches, accompanied by premium loose leaf teas and sparkling wine. Tickets are $90 for adults and $45 for children Tock.

Courtesy Jane Yun

#13 Tillie’s at Camp Lucy (Dripping Springs, TX)

Easter Dinner on Sunday, April 9

Those looking to explore the Hill Country can celebrate Easter with Tillie’s at Camp Lucy, the 289-acre ranch resort in Dripping Springs. Tillie’s will be offering a 3-course choice of menu dinner curated by Executive Chef Andy Knudson during their regular dinner service from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. Dinner is $85 per person, and will include a range of options including Carrot Salad (tahini, sesame, lime, aleppo chili), Smoked Prime Rib (yorkshire pudding, au jus, cheesy cauliflower, carrot), Oyster Mushroom & English Pea Risotto (parmesan de regiano, pea tendrils, snap peas), and Strawberry Short Cake (vanilla cantily, lemon, sun kissed strawberries). Reservations are encouraged and can be made via OpenTable.