Burgers & Social Distance Delivery

If you’re interested in an exclusive pop up burger adventure with a limited list, where your meal is delivered via burger shute or remote-control dump truck, check this out. The chef refers to his tasty smash burgers as “Sloppy Meat Situations” or “Sloppy Meat Sandwiches” and he uses local products including meat from Salt & Time to make his simple yet tasty creations.

If you want to get in on this you’ll have to follow @BadLarryBurgerClub on Instagram then watch for him to post his next available burger day (or as he says, get your “Sloppy Meat Situation.”) You’ll have to act quick and slide into his DM’s with a request to be on the list and if you make it in before he sells out his spots you’ll receive location information and a pick-up time. When you arrive, your burger will come at you either by way of a rad burger shute or he can drive it out to your car in the back of a mini remote-control dump truck.

We tried out the process and our only regret was only ordering one burger…next time we’ll need two because they were that good!