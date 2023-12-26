WINTER WANDERLAND 2023 // AUSTIN MOTEL
What: Each December, Bunkhouse’s beloved and iconic Austin Motel transforms their property into a Winter Wanderland month-long celebration featuring tons of festive drinks + programming. A free neon rainbow celebration, where the property is decked out with holiday cheer (countless Christmas trees, rainbow lights, festive decorations + cocktails, etc), each Thursday through Sunday in December (with the exception of the last weekend of the month), there is a different festive event, with seasonal refreshments and treats on offer at the Pool Bar. This year’s programming includes weekly holiday movie screenings, a 90’s ski party with Cheeki Khant as host ft. Just Jim DJing (brand new to wanderland), along with a handful of lobby pop ups featuring local vendors, with toy drive toys will be donated to Posada Esperanza and Santa for the fam on Sundays.
When: Thursday, Nov 30 – Sunday, Dec 31
Movie Screenings:
- Friday 1/1 — Elf @7pm
- Friday 1/8 — The Grinch @7pm
- Friday 1/15 — The Holiday @7pm
- Friday 1/22 — Batman Returns @7pm
New Year’s Eve at Hotel San José: hosting a free-to-attend NYE disco party, complete with tunes from Mike Garrido with technicolor vibes curated by Cool For A Living, a champagne tower, festive drink specials, and more (Dec 31)
WINTER DRINKS 2023 // JO’S COFFEE
What: Jo’s seasonal drinks are officially back this winter, featuring curated holiday beverages from Coconut Snowball Latte (coconut, white chocolate, vanilla, espresso + milk) to the favored Grinch Matcha (peppermint, white chocolate, matcha, milk) — the perfect refreshers to relish in the holiday spirit.
When: Launching December 4 across all Jo’s locations
Carpenters Hall New Year’s Eve Dinner
- Price: $95 per person (optional wine pairing for additional $65 per person)
- Date: 12/31
- Time: 5pm – 10pm
- Details: 5-course menu option will run alongside regular menu.
- 5-Course Menu:
- Canapé: Foie Gras Gougère
- First: Tuna Crudo, Osetra Caviar
- Second: Mushroom Croquette, Black Truffle
- Third: Lobster Bucatini
- Fourth: Duck à l’Orange
- Fifth: Mille-Feuille