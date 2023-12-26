WINTER WANDERLAND 2023 // AUSTIN MOTEL

What: Each December, Bunkhouse’s beloved and iconic Austin Motel transforms their property into a Winter Wanderland month-long celebration featuring tons of festive drinks + programming. A free neon rainbow celebration, where the property is decked out with holiday cheer (countless Christmas trees, rainbow lights, festive decorations + cocktails, etc), each Thursday through Sunday in December (with the exception of the last weekend of the month), there is a different festive event, with seasonal refreshments and treats on offer at the Pool Bar. This year’s programming includes weekly holiday movie screenings, a 90’s ski party with Cheeki Khant as host ft. Just Jim DJing (brand new to wanderland), along with a handful of lobby pop ups featuring local vendors, with toy drive toys will be donated to Posada Esperanza and Santa for the fam on Sundays. Constanza UlloaColina When: Thursday, Nov 30 – Sunday, Dec 31

Movie Screenings: Friday 1/1 — Elf @7pm

Friday 1/8 — The Grinch @7pm

Friday 1/15 — The Holiday @7pm

Friday 1/22 — Batman Returns @7pm Constanza UlloaColina

New Year’s Eve at Hotel San José: hosting a free-to-attend NYE disco party, complete with tunes from Mike Garrido with technicolor vibes curated by Cool For A Living, a champagne tower, festive drink specials, and more (Dec 31)

Rickyann Ramos